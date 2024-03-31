WORLDVIEW — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apologetics is useless if it is only a great theory discussed by scholars. Dr. Bahnsen demonstrates how all believers-including you-are able to defend the faith “outside the classroom” in response to any person who challenges the truth of Scripture.
You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen
WEBSITE:
https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/
Full Sermon With Notes & Timestamps Here:
https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/taking-it-to-the-streets-2-of-8-worldviews-in-collision-part-2/