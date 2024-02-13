Government Busing Military Aged Men Crossing Border to Towns Across US w/ Ann Vandersteel

Help fight human trafficking while boosting your kids immune system with Z-stack Kids – learn more at https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack-kids?ref=Sarah&variant=41579270897830

Independent journalist, Ann Vandersteel, joins the program to discuss her deep investigation into the activities occurring at the border, in Panama and across the country. Her investigation uncovers the ties to Panama and the military aged men that are literally being bused to towns across the country. Her team is not satisfied with the government talking points and wants America to know the truth. You can follow Vandersteel on her Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/AnnVandersteel





