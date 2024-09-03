BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza Current Situation 3 Different Families in 3 Different Locations Sept 2nd
alltheworldsastage
29 views • 8 months ago

Gaza Current Situation 3 Different Families in 3 Different Locations Sept 2nd

عائلة محمد ورنا rana & mohamad

https://youtu.be/V8OcwFwfjH8?t=767


Sept 2 2024

وين بدنا نروح !!! نزوح جديد

Where do we want to go!!! New displacement


وصفات سهام هوم Siham recipes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBpgRAfE-iE&t


Aug 24 2024

نزوح ٣ مرات في أقل من أسبوع💔 ضايعين ومش عارفين وين نروح

We were displaced 3 times in less than a week. We are lost and do not know where to go


روتين أم وسام من غزة

Sept 2 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjljsOanPqE


From Gaza, filming the reality of our lives in displacement tents in Gaza, so that the world can

israelpalestinegenocidegazamilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
