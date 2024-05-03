© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Renowned Doctor Tortured to Death in Israeli Prison
Palestinian doctor Adnan al Bursh has been killed at the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank, reportedly due to torture, Palestinian rights group says. 2024/05/02
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Doctor, Adnan Al Bursh, Gaza, Palestine, Israel, Jews, IDF, IOF, IGF, Murdered, died, killed, tortured, to death, Israeli, prison,