Jesuits Behind “White Guilt”, FBI False Flags, Trump Will Save Us! Tucker Carlson’s Secret, Gain of Fiction

SR 2024-03-11 Shuck & Jive, Cuck & Shill

Topic list:

* Jesuits project their outrages as “American white male” guilt.

* The FBI’s false flag super-agent.

* Who controls the FBI?

* Donald Trump (and all his supporters) can save us!

* “Red Flag” gun confiscation and “Operation WARP SPEED”.

* Rome’s “war” on Freemasonry

* What do Tucker Carlson, Jordan Peterson and Canadian billionaire Conrad Black have in common?

* Tucker Carlson’s not afraid to die!

* Elon Musk is terrified of Sky Net!

* What you’re supposed to do when you have “MADE IT, MA!”

* How to “make it” in Hollywood.

* coronahoax Gain of Fiction

* Truckers saved us from the clogged scamdemic logistics that killed small business by clogging logistics: NOW PROMISE TO DO IT FOR TRUMP.

* Bible translations and spiritual maturity: when are you qualified to teach someone else?

