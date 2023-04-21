© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TWILIGHT'S LAST GLEAMING
By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare
By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting in the air
By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere
I see a burnin' sky
A mushroom cloud of fire
Little brother goodbye Mamma papa tell me -why ?
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the grave
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the grave
Sweet Jesus risen rose up this world to save
Lord I don't wanna die Just wanna live my life
Jesus save my home And the ones I love the most
By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare
By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting everywhere
By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere
I see a burnin' sky A mushroom cloud of fire
Little sister goodbye Mamma papa tell me- why ?
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the dead
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the dead
Sweet Jesus risen rose save this world from death
Lord I don't wanna die Just wanna live my life
Jesus save my home And the ones I love the most
By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare
By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting in the air
By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023