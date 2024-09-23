Gaza War: Hidden Warmongers Revealed (short version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 40,000 dead in the Gaza war and no end in sight? What is the reason for this? Are there forces in the background who keep fuelling this conflict? Who is behind Benjamin Netanyahu? Who controls Hamas? What is the role of the influential Chabad Lubavitch movement? Did you know that this war was predicted and planned centuries ago? In this program, Kla.TV reveals previously hidden connections and warmongers in the background. Share this program with as many people as you can – especially today, on World Peace Day – so that the incitement of the peoples against each other may finally come to an end.