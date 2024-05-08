Largest Japanese rally in past 70 years – and system-media is silent!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 13, 2024, more than 20,000 people from all over Japan marched in Tokyo against the WHO pandemic treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations. Despite this historic event, neither major Japanese newspapers nor television reported on the demonstration. In this program you will get an insight into the demonstration and its participants.