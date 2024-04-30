Bird Flu Vaccines Ready for 20% of Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bird flu virus has been found in one out of five samples of milk in grocery stores in the United States. There is growing talk about a mass vaccination campaign to inoculate people against a possible bird flu pandemic. Massive amounts of H5N1 vaccines would be needed if the World Health Organization declares a global bird flu pandemic. Barron’s Magazine is reporting that the US government has vaccines in stock for one-fifth of the American population.
The next plandemic?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 04/29/2024
Source @TruNews
