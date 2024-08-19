ITU-UN SDG DIGITAL 2030: 5/6G "AND BEYOND" THE HUMAN BODY INTERNET OF EVERYTHING IoBnT, IOnT, IOST, IOT, THZ METAMATERIALS/SURFACES, CUBESATS (IOE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who is the ITU-UN? https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_internationale_des_t%C3%A9l%C3%A9communications
.
iobnt itu https://www.google.com/search?q=iobnt+itu&sca_esv=dd51ab6b2d46b403&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILYUuD1lPwJUdKejJJNh6E-K-GB7g%3A1724069123400&source=hp&ei=AzXDZqWbEIWHptQPiZjVqQg&oq=iobnt&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIFaW9ibnQqAggCMgQQIxgnMgQQIxgnMgwQIxiABBgTGCcYigUyBRAAGIAEMggQABiABBjLATIKEAAYgAQYChjLATIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGIAEGKIESIobULMJWOkQcAF4AJABAJgBhgGgAd8EqgEDMC41uAEByAEA-AEBmAIGoAKZBagCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAhAQLhjHARgnGOoCGI4FGK8BwgIKECMYgAQYJxiKBcICERAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGIMBGMcBwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjUAhiKBcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgILEC4YgAQY0QMYxwHCAgcQABiABBgKwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEYCsICEBAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGMcBGArCAgoQABiABBixAxgKmAMUkgcDMS41oAfGLw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
.
ITU-UN Editorial board Ian F Akyildiz
https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx
.
Ian F. Akyildiz 2017"The world will be totally different, with billions of nanoscaled devices circulating in the human body as additional red blood cells or white blood cells" https://legacy.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/evolving-nanoscale-communication/
.
Bacteria-Based Bio-Sensors Implanted in the Human Body for the Early Detection of Infection – WPI's Integrated Circuits and Systems Lab. https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/
.
Genetically Engineered Bacteria-Based BioTransceivers for Molecular Communication | Request PDF https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273185536_Genetically_Engineered_Bacteria-Based_BioTransceivers_for_Molecular_Communication
.
ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz "That is also going really well with these covid vaccines, these mrna's are nothing more than bio-nano machines. They are programmed and then injected into the body. And that will be part of 7G and Beyond" https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=68qgR-8MHLVmVLFw
.
(2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors
https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
.
(PDF) CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283302295_CORONA_A_Coordinate_and_Routing_system_for_Nanonetworks
.
Joint Nanoscale Communication and Sensing Enabled by Plasmonic Nano-antennas | Proceedings of the Eight Annual ACM International Conference on Nanoscale Computing and Communication
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3477206.3477447
.
Ian F. Akyildiz - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz
.
Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz Resume https://ianakyildiz.com/
.
Ian F. Akyildiz - AI for Good SDG DIGITAL 2030 https://aiforgood.itu.int/speaker/ian-f-akyildiz/
.
Special issue on Metaverse https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2023/002/Pages/default.aspx