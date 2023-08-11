33 Degrees - Royal Cousins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One big happy family of US leaders descended from same ancestors. The system is rigged and corrupt to the core. No matter who gets nominated and elected, they win. Everyone else is just along for the ride until a new world order is reached. They are masters of deception and sociopathic psychic vampires. They also control the nuclear football.