The Border Is Not Closed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These Leftists Will Get You Killed
* They lie to you about everything.
* The open border is not just a terror threat.
* There is an opportunity cost re: not investigating real cases/bad guys.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3tfy9p-explosive-new-evidence-of-election-fraud-emerges-ep.-2124-11032023.html