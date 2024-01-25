WEF Tells Americans 'Your God Given Rights Are a Fiction - You Will Be Happier as Slaves'

The People's Voice





Jan 25, 2024





- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]





Citizens of the United States and other western countries who believe they have “god given rights” are in for a rude awakening according to the World Economic Forum which has declared that human beings have the same rights as “jellyfish.”





Human beings must prepare to be enslaved, according Klaus Schwab’s right-hand-man, Yuval Noah Harari, because everything that humans believe about God, their nations, and themselves is fake news.





Harari’s disturbing speech represents the most devastating attack by the WEF on humanity to date and signals that the elite are shifting their mission to enslave the masses into high gear.





But we’ve got news for the prophet of Davos and his cronies at the World Economic Forum. We the people are waking up and we are not going to be gaslit by globalist psychopaths spewing lies and falsehoods.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v499myf-wef-tells-americans-your-god-given-rights-are-a-fiction-you-will-be-happier.html