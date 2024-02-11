Taylor Swift Is Not a PSYOP. Many NFL Analysis Links Below

NFL’s Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WswnaIAwFFm5/

Superbowl 2017 Fix. Are You Gay’d Out, Jew’d Out, Spy’d Out.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JHEqngYuYiFI/

NFL Hologram games in Visitor’s home stadium.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pYj6T6HqD908/

NFL Kneel Ban, It’s Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/

NFL Fixed, PSYC OPS for WW 3, Patriots Win Super Bowl 2015, and destroy nations

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LtCM7IVOBxIJ/

Is the NFL as Fake as WWF or Lucha Libre?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/23SjIorJmlem/

WTF. College Football Exploits Paris Attack. NFL/NWO Agenda

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ClvLWxjgjSgP/

NFL 2021 Season Analysis, Scripted Fakery Entertainment, Shame on the ProBowl

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qba2nUVoRAiy/

NFL’s Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game.

chttps://www.bitchute.com/video/qba2nUVoRAiy/

NFL Hologram games in Visitor’s home stadium.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pYj6T6HqD908/

NFL Kneel Ban, It’s Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/

The NFL’s tax-exempt status, stealing millions from Americans through loopholes in tax codes

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJ21uSxe7TwA/

Is the NFL as Fake as Lucha Libre?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/23SjIorJmlem/

NFL Fixed, PSYC OPS for WW 3, Patriots Win Super Bowl 2015, and destroy nations.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LtCM7IVOBxIJ/

NFL’s Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WswnaIAwFFm5/

WTF. College Football Exploits Paris Attack. NFL/NWO Agenda

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ClvLWxjgjSgP/

NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGub4mOeQ0wS/

originally published Nov, 17, 2017

Ads on NFL are enslavement traps.





NFL, Goodell, Goes 180 on Kneeling Protest Sanctions, Kaepernick, May Play Again

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gD5kQWYMZ0rF/

The Return Of John 3.16 at NFL Games?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FcFkApAQ0S9X/

NFL is Losing it, Low Attendance, 5G Stadiums. BBB, Boycott and Bankrupt the Billionaires

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAdCjdHqGxbr/