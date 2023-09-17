BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kommunismus (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
From Truth And Other Lies
53 views • 09/17/2023

Willkommen im Gulag!

Seit 1945 werden die kommunistischen Ziele umgesetzt und Corona hat gezeigt wie weit (((sie))) gehen UND wie weit wir sie gehen lassen...

ZU WEIT! ⚡️


💡 Wo genau gab es Gulag's?

https://t.me/ftaolr/554


🔴 Videotipp:

📲 Kuschel Kommunismus

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/289

https://www.wuwox.com/w/b3aqJRpRZPK5o4o9SsA34A

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Kuschel-Kommunismus-Film:7


📲 Von Corona zum Kommunismus

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/29

https://www.wuwox.com/w/fZUBbV5cYPtip6ZA1YaeGc

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Von-Corona-zum-Kommunismus2022:9


📲 Die 45 kommunistischen Ziele

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/15

https://www.wuwox.com/w/g4P6vfQn2expwApJ6DtFgk

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Die-Urspr%C3%BCnge-unserer-Gegenwart2022:0


📲 Was ist Loxismus?

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/270

https://www.wuwox.com/w/rtR3pGG27HkHdPpVkMDmhj

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Was-ist-Loxismus-FTAOL-From-Truth-And-Other-Lies:f


⚡️ Empfehlung von Andreas (hier [https://t.me/ftaolr/1034] lesbar):

📲 Kommunismus durch die Hintertür (NWO-Hunter)

https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/ccGWbg7Vb8SAXjQtUg2Ghm?playlistPosition=4&resume=true


Bis dann,

FTAOL-Mirror

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

Keywords
youtubecommunismstalingooglejewsnwoww2germanysoviet uniondeutschlandjwogulagkommunismusbolschewismusdemokratiebrdwuwox
