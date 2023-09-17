Kommunismus (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Willkommen im Gulag!
Seit 1945 werden die kommunistischen Ziele umgesetzt und Corona hat gezeigt wie weit (((sie))) gehen UND wie weit wir sie gehen lassen...
ZU WEIT! ⚡️
💡 Wo genau gab es Gulag's?
🔴 Videotipp:
📲 Kuschel Kommunismus
📲 Von Corona zum Kommunismus
📲 Die 45 kommunistischen Ziele
📲 Was ist Loxismus?
⚡️ Empfehlung von Andreas (hier [https://t.me/ftaolr/1034] lesbar):
📲 Kommunismus durch die Hintertür (NWO-Hunter)
Bis dann,
FTAOL-Mirror
