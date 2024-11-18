BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Orwell and Lunar Astrology
AAScudiero
AAScudiero
6 months ago

Growing up in British India, it is highly likely George Orwell had a working knowledge of the principles of Lunar Astrology, and incorporated those characters in his works.

In particular, 1984 is an important year in Lunar Astrology, as it marks the beginning of a new cycle called "The Great Year", which is marked by the advent of the "Wood Rate", the first element/animal of the Lunar calendar. Orwell used this marker as the year of his famous novel of the same name. 

But even more of a nod to Lunar Astrology, is his classic Animal Farm, in which he references the personalities directly through the animals on the farm. Here I explan the connections and why they make more sense when you understand the animals and their potentials in the human experience.

