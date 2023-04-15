Fred Zurcher on What Really Happened to Christianity pt65

There is no such thing as a translator that has the mindset of Christ. No Church that understands the “message of the Cross” in truth. Bibles produced by people that have a pagan paradigm. There are now over 45,000 Christian denominations—which one has the one true message? See fredericzurcher.wordpress.com; Fred’s book “Idolatry of Blood”

There are serious problems with bible translations. Not even the KJV (King James) version is perfect. GOD is LOVE 1John 4:8,16 LOVE does NOT Kill. There is NO Trinity. Only One infinite Creator GOD.



