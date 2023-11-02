❗️20 years ago Russian politican Zhirinovsky made the following geopolitical predictions:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️20 years ago genius Russian politican Zhirinovsky made the following geopolitical predictions:
☢️A nuclear conflict is inevitable in the Middle East.
🇵🇸🇮🇱Israel will use Nuclear weapons against Palestine.
🇮🇷🇮🇱War between Israel & Iran
🇺🇸The USA will be in crisis.
🇬🇧Indians will control the British Parliament.
🚫The EU will cease to exist.
🇮🇱Israel will lose the war.
🇷🇺 Russia will accept a mass relocation of refugees from Israel.
🇨🇳A huge war between China & the West will start in 2040.
🇵🇰🇮🇳India & Pakistan go to war
Source @AussieCossack