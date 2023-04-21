FAB-500 smart bomb of Russian Aerospace Forces brought down Ukrainian & NATO troops base in Ugledar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An airstrike of FAB-500 smart bomb launched by Russian Aerospace Forces brought down a high-rise building serving as a base for Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO troops in the Ugledar direction. Under the rubble in the building where the military personnel were gathered were a number of dead soldiers. This attack is part that Russia is conducting a defensive operation against the collective West.
Mirrored - TeleTruth