FAB-500 smart bomb of Russian Aerospace Forces brought down Ukrainian & NATO troops base in Ugledar
838 views • 04/21/2023

An airstrike of FAB-500 smart bomb launched by Russian Aerospace Forces brought down a high-rise building serving as a base for Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO troops in the Ugledar direction. Under the rubble in the building where the military personnel were gathered were a number of dead soldiers. This attack is part that Russia is conducting a defensive operation against the collective West.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

ugledarfab-500smart bomb
