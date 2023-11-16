James Comer: One thing that's absent from Biden bank records

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ART, HUNTER AND BANK RECORDS: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer joins Eric Bolling to discuss latest in investigations into Biden family business dealings — and expresses one thing notably absent from all bank receipts he has seen.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html