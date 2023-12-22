Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 22, 2023 - Global supply chains DETERIORATE as Malaysia blocks all Israeli vessels and cargo from using its ports
Published 2 months ago

- Global supply chain collapse and gardening tips. (0:00)

- Gardening, nutrition, and self-reliance. (4:49)

- Crypto, gold, silver, and personal energy preparedness. (8:03)

- Immigration and border security. (19:41)

- Safety in different locations, including Mexico and US cities. (32:31)

- Israel's actions in Gaza and their impact on trade and real estate. (44:08)

- Gaza, Israel, and Palestine with a focus on human rights and morality. (49:23)

- AI language model and food supply chain expertise. (54:13)

- Naval power and strategic locations in the Pacific. (1:07:28)

- Geopolitics, food control, and potential war with Iran. (1:09:53)

- Global economic changes and potential rationing. (1:21:45)

- Climate change, vaccines, and brainwashing. (1:30:08)

- Upcoming space debris bombardment and solutions. (1:44:06)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


