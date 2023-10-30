Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com

Grace - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Night Oct. 29 2023

To Moses, God Told His Name and Who He Was and Is and Always Will Be (Because He Changes Not). God Is Ever Gracious. Elements of Grace: Mercy, Longsuffering, Forgiveness, Benefaction ... and Reconciliation. God, on His Part, Has Removed the Obstacles Separating Him from Mankind. Now It Is the Individual's Part to Get a Proper Attitude Toward God That They Can be Reconciled to Him. Whatever Troubles You, Just Lay It All Out Before God.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Bible





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Bible





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.