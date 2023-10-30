BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. Hits Iranian Facilities & Halts Firearm Exports
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 10/30/2023

Last week, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes against Iranian facilities in Syria in response to recent Iranian-backed attacks on American personnel in the region. Meanwhile, Iran’s saber-rattling is intensifying, as it threatens “fire” on America.   

And in a very curious move, the U.S. just halted export of civilian firearms to all but a few choice allies. Why? 

Also, gun sales in Maine shot through the roof last week, after a homicidal maniac killed 18 people; and protesters who want Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza imposed their complaints on the American people over the weekend. 

Plus, The New American’s editor-in-chief Gary Benoit discusses the magazine’s long track record of accurately forecasting political and cultural trends.   

Keywords
iranfirearmsusexports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy