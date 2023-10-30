U.S. Hits Iranian Facilities & Halts Firearm Exports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes against Iranian facilities in Syria in response to recent Iranian-backed attacks on American personnel in the region. Meanwhile, Iran’s saber-rattling is intensifying, as it threatens “fire” on America.
And in a very curious move, the U.S. just halted export of civilian firearms to all but a few choice allies. Why?
Also, gun sales in Maine shot through the roof last week, after a homicidal maniac killed 18 people; and protesters who want Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza imposed their complaints on the American people over the weekend.
Plus, The New American’s editor-in-chief Gary Benoit discusses the magazine’s long track record of accurately forecasting political and cultural trends.