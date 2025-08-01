BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates Exposed Pumping Human Remains Into U.S. Food Supply
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
1 month ago

While we were locked down, masked up, and distracted by fear, the elite were already moving to the next phase of their masterplan. Take Bill Gates, who quietly became the largest private owner of farmland in America. Millions of acres. And now? He's using it against us.

It's called alkaline hydrolysis, a process that dissolves human remains and raw sewage into a toxic industrial sludge. Thanks to shady backdoor deals with local councils, Gates is already pumping it into municipal water supplies.

They say it's about sustainability. But this isn't about saving the planet. It's about controlling the population. Because when they control the food and the water… they control you.

This is a war on humanity. And the battlefield is your body.



