© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Prickly Pear Sparkling Lemonade
1 packet of GB Plant-Based Vitamin D3 + Prickly Pear
A dash of HRS Monk Fruit Powder
1 cup sparkling water
1 lemon
Optional: Ice
1. Combine drink mix, monk fruit powder, and lemon juice from 1 wedge in a glass
2. Add a bit of sparkling water and mix well. Use a mixer if needed.
3. Pour in the rest of sparkling water.
4. Serve with ice and lemon slice.