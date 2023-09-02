Sky High Inflation: "How is Everyone Making Life Work?"- Oliver Joins Rogan Headline News 9/1/23

Weekly News Report- "Americans Can't Even Afford McDonald's" was a headline out of business news this week. The left elites are wondering why Oliver Anthony's Song "Rich Men North of Richmond" is hitting a nerve all across the political and class divide. It's no wonder to those of us in the real world with rent and insurance doubling and grocery prices through the roof, while politicians bleed the people dry for more money for Ukraine. Anthony joined Joe Rogan in a pretty eye opening and heart warming interview where he told Rogan how he met God and his life was changed.





Proud Boy Leader Joe Biggs is sentenced to a whopping 17 yrs in prison while Donald Trump's legal battles are just getting started. Residents in Chicago are speaking out about migrants moving into a hotel while the homeless are still on the streets. Mitch McConnell had another brain freeze where he stood silent for 30 seconds. This is the second time in recent days proving that Capitol Hill is a retirement home for dementia patients with handlers pulling the strings behind the scenes. JPMorgan identified to the federal government more than $1 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Jeffrey Epstein after the financier’s death: USVI It's about to get very difficult not to identify Epstein's billionaire pedophile clients. All of that and much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!





