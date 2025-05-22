The Fall of the Cabal: The Conclusion - [03] Religion

Source Cyntha Koeter: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Published: April 28, 2025





Part 3 - Religion





Join me in discovering the third nail of power: Religion





We are dominated in our daily lives by three centers of power: the City of London, Washington D.C. and Vatican City. This episode focuses on the religious part of world domination. We will dive into its present scope, and go all the way back to its roots.





How did the Vatican become the power center as it has been throughout the ages? Where is it truly based on?





Prepare yourself for being shocked, as this information is not found in any history book! If we want to know to truth, we will have to re-write history.





