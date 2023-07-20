Violent Homeless Encampment Threatens Seniors: Woke Leftists Won’t Clear Out Seattle Shanty Town

Stew Peters Show





Seattle was for decades one of America’s finest cities.

Jonathan Choe, journalist and Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, is here to talk about Seattle’s decent chaos.

Police in Seattle are told to stand down and allow crimes to go unpunished.

This has led to a massive homelessness epidemic that is overwhelming neighborhoods and putting law abiding citizens in danger.

Seattle is imploding, with massive homeless camps everywhere.

The woke government refuses to make homeless people leave, so what could be a public area available to everyone has instead become an unsanitary slum, taken over by the most unstable and dangerous parts of society.

Local residents have to live with open-air drug use, drunkenness, gunfire, theft, littering and more.

State and city officials are not providing clear answers as to how they are going to solve the homelessness problem.

The senior citizens who live next to the shanty town are living in fear.

The government is telling them to “trust the process” which is infuriating.

This entire community has been taken hostage by the homeless population and a woke government that is afraid to enforce the rule of law.

The strategies relied on by the government are not working because they are not focusing on the root causes of mental health and drug addiction.

Officers that respond to emergency calls from crimes committed inside the homeless encampment are not arresting criminals because they know the prosecutors will refuse to prosecute them.

The “Defund the Police” movement is a total disaster and a failed social experiment.

