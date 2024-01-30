Enemy Combatants Have Invaded the U.S., Former FBI Officials Warn Congress

Two retired FBI assistant directors recently sent a letter to Congressional leaders warning that an invasion of military-aged men with aspirations to “devastate national infrastructure” is “unfolding now.” Yesterday, Congressional Republicans held a press conference during which they labeled the migrant surge an “invasion.” Furthermore, many of the lawmakers acknowledged that the invasion was deliberately being orchestrated by the Biden administration.

Other stories in today’s episode include:

@ 13:49 | BlackRock is trying to silence popular commentator Steven Crowder for alleging that one of its executives has ties to a dark-web child-porn site;

@ 22:07 | According to reports, Iran-backed drone attacks killed three U.S. soldiers and injured several more in the Middle East. Are we about to get involved in another war?

@ 32:44 | With news breaking that some UN employees were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, we discuss another reason the United States needs to get out of the UN.