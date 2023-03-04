Ex-Occultist: "They Call it "THE MASTER KEY Of The Universe”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Passio
0:00 - Intro 1:26 - The Natural Law 2:09 - Teachability 3:43 - Requirements 6:07 - Occult Knowledge 9:38 - Discovery vs. Belief 14:09 - Expression of Consciousness 19:07 - Human Condition 24:00 - How Our Reality is Built 29:52 - The Principles 31:39 - Mentalism 33:29 - Correspondence 36:48 - Vibration 38:23 - Polarity 40:00 - Rhythm 42:31 - Cause & Effect 48:40 - Gender 49:30 - The LOST Principle