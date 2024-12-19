BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Internet Teachers ABOUT TO BE SHUT DOWN as Prophecy SHOWS
End the global reset
End the global reset
71 views • 6 months ago

The picture I got the pics shows what is about to happen to the counterfeit teachers all over the internet. It is not shown to be copyrighted so I used it. I thought it fit the title and what this teaching is about. This is a pretty harsh teaching but in the book of Ezekiel he has a lot to say about what is going on today in relation to what took place in his day. And now the false teachers are about to be shut down as world events are escalating by the day. This one is a hard to take video, but the days of tolerating the counterfeit teachers that are blocking the true ones from being seen or just about over.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For more thorough study of how our mindset should be working in relation to Emmanuel the king and what it takes to be walking into spirit I recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
