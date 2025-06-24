Their flesh shall consume away while they stand, and their eyes shall consume away in their holes,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/B20SI5OKCBc
the Prophecy of Zechariah 14
12 And this shall be the plague wherewith the Lord will smite all the people that have fought against Jerusalem; Their flesh shall consume away while they stand upon their feet, and their eyes shall consume away in their holes, and their tongue shall consume away in their mouth.