Israel Seeks Third War Front With Syria

Israel is ramping up strikes on Syria all while continuing its war on the Gaza Strip and escalating operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On October 1, Israeli strikes hit the highly-secured Mazzeh Western Villas neighborhood in the Syrian capital, Damascus, fatally wounding Majid Divani, an Iranian advisor working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes also killed three civilians, including a state TV anchor, and wounded at least nine others.

Later on the same day, another wave of Israeli strikes targeted a radar site between the towns of al-Sanamayn and al-Qaniya in the northern countryside of Daraa, in addition to an airstrip near the town of Izraa agricultural Airport.

The strikes also hit al-Tha’la Air Base and another radar site in the area of Tal al-Kharouf in the western countryside of al-Sweida.

On October 2, Israel struck the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus again, this time killing Hassan Jafar Qassir, the son-in-law of late Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Hassan was reportedly working for Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which is tasked with delivering weapons from Iran and to Lebanon. Three civilians were reportedly killed and three others were wounded in the same strike.

On October 3, Israeli strikes hit an unofficial border crossing near the town of Janta that connects the Damascus countryside with the town of Nabi Sheet in Lebanon.

Israel escalated even further later on the same day, attacking warehouses located nearly one kilometer to the west of Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in the southern countryside of Lattakia. The warehouses were allegedly being used as a temporary ammunition depot. There were no casualties or damage.

More strikes were reported on October 4. A drone strike struck a vehicle in the vicinity of the city of Homs. The strike killed a Syrian soldier and wounded at least three other people.

On October 5, Israeli drones struck three vehicles carrying aid from Iraq in the Hassia industrial city in the southern countryside of Homs. The attack killed a person and wounded three others.

Later on the same day, a wave of Israeli strikes hit two ammunition depots in the Shinshar area south of Homs and in the town of al-Shatay in the eastern countryside of the governorate. A third depot near the town of al-Salamiyah in the eastern Hama countryside was also hit.

On October 8, Israel struck the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus again, killing seven people and wounding 11 others. A Yemeni college professor, his wife and three young daughters were among the fatalities.

While Israel claims that the increase of strikes on Syria is meant to cut Hezbollah supply lines, the scale and targets of the recent attacks clearly goes beyond this goal. Israel may be planning to expand its war to include Syria in order to pressure not only Hezbollah, but also Iran.

