AMERICA'S ANSWER TO ORESHNIK: RAPID DRAGON Stealth Swarm Attack. Coming soon onto Russia.

America can hit Russia with Thousands of ground-hugging missiles, from every direction, seemingly out of nowhere.

I first learned about this Attack System when Mike Adams was interviewing Michael Yon.

Yon mentioned "Palletized Missiles, Every Type of Missile" being pulled from the back of ordinary Cargo Aircraft. A thousand miles from the target."

"A new technology that is easily deployed, using existing missiles and cargo aircraft."

So I did my homework. RAPID DRAGON was developed 4 years ago. Nobody is talking about it. Not NATO. Not The Pentagon. Not Brussels. NOBODY. And that means it's ready to be used to it's full capacity, using NATO'S huge fleets of cargo aircraft.

PS: Don't shoot the messenger. I'm just a disabled Infantry Vet (101st) praying for Peace. But I know what I know.