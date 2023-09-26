Mark Levin: The Border and Budget Are Exploding. Thanks Biden.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Border and Budget Are Exploding. Thanks Biden.
The U.S. is in a death spiral right now. Spending is out of control, our debt continues to mount, and our porous borders are allowing murderers, rapists and drug traffickers to waltz into the country.
We’re witnessing the destruction of citizenship and sovereignty, and it’s a death knell for our country. Will Republicans in Congress rise up to stem the bleeding, or will Democrats drive us into the ground?