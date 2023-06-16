While the Ukrainian countersoffensive on southern front lines has been recently stalled by Russian counterattacks and rainy weather, the Kiev regime has launched a new wave of media attacks.

The long-awaited counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Army has already claimed lives of up to 8000 servicemen, not to mention the NATO military equipment that was supposed to become the key to Ukrainian victories, but eventually turned into scrap metal. According to Moscow’s estimations, Kiev has already lost up to 30% of recently supplied equipment.

Meanwhile, Kiev’s gains leave much to be desired. After the Russian military withdrew from several villages south of Velikaya Novoselka, Ukrainian forces failed to secure their strongholds there. Heavy battles continue in Makarovka and near Urozhainoe, where the Russians are launching counterattacks, preventing Ukrainian troops from advancing further southward.

Positional battles have been ongoing in the area of Orekhov, where NATO main battle tanks bogged down in the rain-washed steppes.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military begins military operations in the Kherson region, where Kiev recently destroyed the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP. Despite Kiev’s attempts to blame Russia for the catastrophe, the Ukrainian military is the one that profits from the flooding.

On the morning of June 15, the first Ukrainian assault group attempted to cross the river near the village of Golaya Pristan.

Four boats with not less than 40 Ukrainian servicemen attempted an assault operation on the Russian-controlled shore of the Dnieper.

As a result, the first boat ‘landed’ on the Dnieper bottom, while the other fled back to the western coast.

Losses to the Ukrainian Army are growing on a daily basis, while its units are yet to achieve any victories on the front lines.

In order to hide the truth and attempt to cheat in the battles the Ukrainian military have purchased hundreds of Russian uniforms in order to film fake videos and trick Russian servicemen. The Russian uniform was sewn by special order at factories in the Poltava region.

Soon after Russian drones filmed the work of Ukrainian barrier squads, Ukrainian sources shared a fake video of a group of men in Russian military uniform, allegedly killing deserters. The staged video was widely shared online.

Up to 700 sets of Russian uniforms were reportedly brought to the Zaporozhie front, where Ukrainian militants are expected to attack Russian checkpoints and military positions, tricking Russian servicemen.

Kiev also reportedly created two special assault groups of Chechen militants from the Sheikh Mansour battalion to attack the Russian border Belgorod region. On the Russian side, the borer security was recently reinforced by Chechen Akhmat forces.

Chechen terrorists from the Ukrainian side disguised in the Russian uniform are expected to again attack peaceful Russian villages.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT