© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Las Vegas Raiders 2025 Season Preview – New Coach, Key Signings & Expectations
Description:
Explore the Raiders’ 2025 resurgence under coach Pete Carroll: standout rookie Ashton Jeanty, key additions like Kolton Miller & Germaine Pratt, and an offense led by Geno Smith. Rebuild underway—Mile High hopes ahead. 🏴🏈
✅ Hashtags:
#LasVegasRaiders #Raiders2025 #PeteCarroll #AshtonJeanty #NFLDraft #RaidersNation #AFCWest #RaiderFootball #GenoSmith #RaidersDefense