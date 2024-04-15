BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Justin Trudeau Facing Life Behind Bars on Child Rape Charges
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1422 views • 04/15/2024

Canada’s beleaguered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fighting for more than just his political life in the lead up to the national election, he’s fighting to avoid spending the rest of his life behind bars on child sex charges.

Trudeau has already lost his marriage due to his sordid history as a sex offender, but he is about to lose a whole lot more according to investigators who revealed the globalist leader is about to be thrown under the bus and prosecuted on child rape charges if he loses the next election.

According to investigators, Trudeau isn’t the only world leader or senior politician facing charges. A whole host of household names, including members of the US House and Senate, are sweating as the walls close in on them.

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice

canadatrudeaupizzagatejohn podestaepsteinworld economic forumelite pedophiliawefyoung global leaders
