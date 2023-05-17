BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🎻A 'Musician' in Artyomosvk (Bakhmut) is awarded with the 'Platinum Star' - as a Hero of PMC 'Wagner' - The Highest Award Given to 'Musicians'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
132 views • 05/17/2023

🎻 A Musician in Artyomosvk(Bakhmut) is awarded with the Platinum Star as a Hero of PMC "Wagner". This is the highest level award the "Orchestra" gives out.

The fighter Shtabik with other stormtroopers took a difficult stronghold for three days and then repelled an infantry counterattack with a tank. When the task was completed,they moved on.

The "musician", noted for courage, bravery and heroism, has fulfilled his six-month contract (the fighter Shtabik is recruit from prison).

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
