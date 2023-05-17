🎻A 'Musician' in Artyomosvk (Bakhmut) is awarded with the 'Platinum Star' - as a Hero of PMC 'Wagner' - The Highest Award Given to 'Musicians'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎻 A Musician in Artyomosvk(Bakhmut) is awarded with the Platinum Star as a Hero of PMC "Wagner". This is the highest level award the "Orchestra" gives out.
The fighter Shtabik with other stormtroopers took a difficult stronghold for three days and then repelled an infantry counterattack with a tank. When the task was completed,they moved on.
The "musician", noted for courage, bravery and heroism, has fulfilled his six-month contract (the fighter Shtabik is recruit from prison).