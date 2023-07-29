NATO in the Black Sea, Russia & North Korea + Seeking Ukrainian Security

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 29, 2023
In this episode, Brian speaks with Garland Nixon and Dr. Wilmer Leon about the Black Sea grain deal, Russian-North Korean ties, and establishing a genuine security guarantee for Ukraine.
Mirrored - The New Atlas