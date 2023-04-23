The Alhambra Decree (Barbary Pirates) (link in video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
531 years later: look who's still ruining our great and beautiful civilizations. The Alhambra Decree, Reference: the Barbary Pirates. The United States of America's first Declared Enemy of War in 1801; 222 years ago and again somewhat recently with the so-called "Travel Ban". This is provided as a reference to use for comparison while doing some homework about the Barbary Pirates.
