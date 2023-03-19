BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poisoned beauty queen collapses on live TV
4979 views • 03/19/2023

Reported here earlier, now given the BootCamp take....

"KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted. Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive.
Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.
We've heard from many people as well worried about Alissa's wellbeing. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.
Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return."
cbsnews DOT com/losangeles/news/update-on-kcal-news-meteorologist-alissa-carlson/
###
"Well, after 2 1/2 years it finally happened… I came home from LA on Sunday to Neil and Aris testing positive for Covid. I’m currently masked up and trying to stay healthy while taking care of them. Prayers requested please 🙏"
Nick Charles
Have your Dr prescribe Paxlovid. It will ease the symptoms. Hopefully you all had your vaccine.
Alissa Carlson
good idea- thx
Alissa Carlson
all vaxxed but not the latest booster
facebook DOT com/alissa.carlson2/posts/pfbid0zSTub58ibTKhdYVJURqs9SBV1Dkc1FqLqALg9w4Synaz8e1Xbbrn81GasidCRVghl?__cft__[0]=AZWiRtpR7pDI6W3GSJ1poHh4cPYJDKp88pzQ_a2B95TPSQkqdWo7iK7Iv-qQ1QigN2iKQ3rl6inE8dPodDL7MKMaovFYVqD0kyHcPqMRuJxwXEcYCIynkqqgdWTKubnjxosYiVfTBrZhHzjA77sxxJkz&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
californiacollapsealissa carlson
