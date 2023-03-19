VAXX poisoned beauty queen collapses on live TV

Reported here earlier, now given the BootCamp take....

"KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted. Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive.

Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.

We've heard from many people as well worried about Alissa's wellbeing. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.

Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return."

cbsnews DOT com/losangeles/news/update-on-kcal-news-meteorologist-alissa-carlson/

"Well, after 2 1/2 years it finally happened… I came home from LA on Sunday to Neil and Aris testing positive for Covid. I’m currently masked up and trying to stay healthy while taking care of them. Prayers requested please 🙏"

Nick Charles

Have your Dr prescribe Paxlovid. It will ease the symptoms. Hopefully you all had your vaccine.

Alissa Carlson

good idea- thx

Alissa Carlson

all vaxxed but not the latest booster

facebook DOT com/alissa.carlson2/posts/pfbid0zSTub58ibTKhdYVJURqs9SBV1Dkc1FqLqALg9w4Synaz8e1Xbbrn81GasidCRVghl?__cft__[0]=AZWiRtpR7pDI6W3GSJ1poHh4cPYJDKp88pzQ_a2B95TPSQkqdWo7iK7Iv-qQ1QigN2iKQ3rl6inE8dPodDL7MKMaovFYVqD0kyHcPqMRuJxwXEcYCIynkqqgdWTKubnjxosYiVfTBrZhHzjA77sxxJkz&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

Mirrored - bootcamp

