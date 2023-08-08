Fallen angel fake aliens teach hybrid human replacements coffee maker but not wet concrete. Warn now

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Video shows that Satan Lucifer's Draco chimera and Mantis chimera and Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens teach their human hybrids how to use the coffee maker in their US military underground bases and spaceships, but they do not teach them about wet concrete. Warn your church donators now that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations' populace & church donators are no longer humans! If you are a cowardly traitor to God and the human specie, and you are an accomplice in crime with Satan Lucifer and a worshipper of pastors’ reputations and safety from assassinations and church donations and pastors’ salaries and pastors’ retirement pensions and safety from ridicule by church donators and selfishness and money and genetic descendant idols’ lives, then remain silent and sell your soul to the devil in exchange for all these things. You will have the blood of 6 billion humans and all your church donators on your hands. Dear brethren, warn your fellow humans and God’s flock and God’s spiritual army now. So many humans and pastors have been replaced by demon spirits, but these pastors and “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled” fake Christians are hiding it from the humans, and leading them to the slaughter house. These fake pastors and fake Christians will be guilty of murdering 6 billion humans. All key positions and all prosperous companies are now non-human entities in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or stolen “walk in” bodies disguised as humans. Why can’t these dumb evil wicked End Times most stupid cowardly generation in the history of humankind, that has been dumbed down by thousands of years of food poisoning and environmental poisoning and educational mind-programming and baby vaccines and pagan spiritualism New Age occult witchcraft mysticism religion demon-possession and tap water fluoride and chemtrails and crop toxins and mercury amalgam tooth fillings and x-ray radiation and Hollywood feminist witch mind-control black magick witchcraft and supermarket grocery human children meat high witchcraft demon-control and mainstream media brainwash and other brain damage techniques by the Dracos and reptilian hybrid elite demon spirits and Pleiadian fallen angel elite devils, understand these simple common sense obvious “in front of your eyes” things? Why aren’t all their fake humans and Draco avatar coworkers trying to kick them out of their job workplaces and churches and society? Will they remain accomplices in crime with these demons and devils until they are exterminated by them, even though we warned them every day for decades? They are already getting exterminated by them in the billions, but these nitwits still remain silent and hide everything from their church donators in order to continue getting church donations, and cover-up Satan Lucifer’s human replacement program in order to avoid getting assassination attempts or getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day or infected by flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons or genitals molested all day long. Where is their morality and honor and duty and holiness and self-sacrificial love of Christ and the wisdom of God’s Holy Spirit and respect for God & his genetically-unrelated total stranger 6 billion humans, even if all your heathen family gets slaughtered for speaking the truth? What is wrong with the “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled” End Times most wicked dumbest generation in human history people? Seriously! Dear brethren, slap the heads of your church donators and pull out their hairs just like Nehemiah did, or else, they will get themselves and the 6 billion humans killed!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine