Clay Clark - Signs We Are In The End Times

SIGNS WE ARE IN THE END TIMES: with CLAY CLARK
SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 Prophecy: Israel Being Attacked by Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia, Libya & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)
SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 Events Before Christ's return
SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 As in the Days of Sodom & Gomorrah
SIGN #4 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 Before the Flood
SIGN #5 - Matthew 24:37 As in the Days of Noah
SIGN #6 - Amos 1:7 But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza
SIGN #7 - Zephaniah 2:4 For Gaza shall be forsaken
SIGN #8 - Isaiah 17:1 Destruction of Damascus
SIGN #9 - Daniel 7:25 Changing Times & Law
SIGN #10 - Revelation 6:5-6 Currency
SIGN #11 - Revelation 13: 16-18 Mark of the Beast
SIGN #12 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 Satan Lives in Geneva
Why Is CERN, WEF, UN, GAVI located in Geneva?
Yuval Noah Harari | "This Is the End of Human History.
SIGN #13 - Revelation 13:2 Guardian of Nations Statue
SIGN #14: 1 Timothy 4 People Shall Depart from Their Faith
SIGN #15 - Daniel 7 The Emergence of the Anti-Christ Prophet
SIGN #16- Genesis 6: 4-6 Nephilim, Upgrading Humans into Gods
SIGN #17 - Revelation 11: 1-2 Rebuilding the Third Temple
SIGN #18 - Luke 21:20-24 Jerusalem Surrounded by Armies
SIGN #19 - Numbers 19: 1-22 Red Heifers
SIGN #20 - 1 Thessalonians 5 Peace & Safety
SIGN #21 - Revelation 13:13 Fire from Heaven DEW
SIGN #22 - Revelation 16:12-14 Euphrates dries up
SIGN #23 - Revelation 16:12-Gilgamesh
SIGN #24 - Mark 13, Luke 21 & Matthew 24 - Before Christ's return
SIGN #25 - Revelation 17:13 - Neuralink
SIGN #26 - Revelation 17:13 - Neuralink (A Mind Virus)
SIGN #27 - Revelation 17:13 - connecting brains
SIGN #28 - Revelation 17:11-14 - 10 Kingdoms
SIGN #29 - 1 Timothy 4:3 Christian Witchcraft
SIGN #30 - John 15:20 - Christians Persecution
SIGN #31 - Daniel 11:36-38 - End Free Will
SIGN #32 - 2Thessalonians 22 - Falling Away
SIGN #33 - Revelation 17:8 - 8th King
SIGN #34 - Revelation 9:16 - Army of 200 Million
SIGN #35 - 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12 Strong Delusion
SIGN #36 - 1Thessalonians 5 - Peace & Safety
SIGN #37 - Revelation 18:22-23 No Work
SIGN #38 - Jeremiah 16:15-16 Jews Immigrate to Israel
Jeremiah 16:15-16
Jeremiah 30:3
Isaiah 11:11
Hosea 3:4-5
Amos 9:15
Ezekiel 11:17
SIGN #39 - Zechariah 12 (God Is Going to Make Jerusalem a Burdensome Stone, the Whole World Is Going to Go Crazy About Jerusalem, Make Jerusalem a All the Nations That Come Against Israel Shall Be Destroyed)
SIGN #40 - Zechariah 14 (For I Will Gather All Nations Against Jerusalem to Battle...)
