Clay Clark - Signs We Are In The End Times
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
442 views • 11/16/2023

SIGNS WE ARE IN THE END TIMES: with CLAY CLARK

SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 Prophecy: Israel Being Attacked by Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia, Libya & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 Events Before Christ's return

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 As in the Days of Sodom & Gomorrah

SIGN #4 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 Before the Flood 

SIGN #5 - Matthew 24:37 As in the Days of Noah 

SIGN #6 - Amos 1:7 But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza

SIGN #7 - Zephaniah 2:4 For Gaza shall be forsaken

SIGN #8 - Isaiah 17:1 Destruction of Damascus

SIGN #9 - Daniel 7:25 Changing Times & Law

SIGN #10 - Revelation 6:5-6 Currency

SIGN #11 - Revelation 13: 16-18 Mark of the Beast

SIGN #12 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 Satan Lives in Geneva
Why Is CERN, WEF, UN, GAVI located in Geneva?

Yuval Noah Harari | "This Is the End of Human History. 

SIGN #13 - Revelation 13:2 Guardian of Nations Statue

SIGN #14: 1 Timothy 4 People Shall Depart from Their Faith

SIGN #15 - Daniel 7 The Emergence of the Anti-Christ Prophet

SIGN #16- Genesis 6: 4-6 Nephilim, Upgrading Humans into Gods

SIGN #17 - Revelation 11: 1-2 Rebuilding the Third Temple

SIGN #18 - Luke 21:20-24 Jerusalem Surrounded by Armies

SIGN #19 - Numbers 19: 1-22 Red Heifers

SIGN #20 - 1 Thessalonians 5 Peace & Safety

SIGN #21 - Revelation 13:13 Fire from Heaven DEW

SIGN #22 - Revelation 16:12-14 Euphrates dries up

SIGN #23 - Revelation 16:12-Gilgamesh 

SIGN #24 - Mark 13, Luke 21 & Matthew 24 - Before Christ's return

SIGN #25 - Revelation 17:13 - Neuralink 

SIGN #26 - Revelation 17:13 - Neuralink  (A Mind Virus)

SIGN #27 - Revelation 17:13 - connecting brains 

SIGN #28 - Revelation 17:11-14 - 10 Kingdoms

SIGN #29 - 1 Timothy 4:3 Christian Witchcraft

SIGN #30 - John 15:20 - Christians Persecution

SIGN #31 - Daniel 11:36-38 - End Free Will

SIGN #32 - 2Thessalonians 22 - Falling Away

SIGN #33 - Revelation 17:8 -  8th King

SIGN #34 - Revelation 9:16 - Army of 200 Million

SIGN #35 - 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12 Strong Delusion

SIGN #36 - 1Thessalonians 5 - Peace & Safety

SIGN #37 - Revelation 18:22-23 No Work 

SIGN #38 - Jeremiah 16:15-16 Jews Immigrate to Israel

Jeremiah 16:15-16
Jeremiah 30:3
Isaiah 11:11
Hosea 3:4-5
Amos 9:15
Ezekiel 11:17

SIGN #39 - Zechariah 12 (God Is Going to Make Jerusalem a Burdensome Stone, the Whole World Is Going to Go Crazy About Jerusalem, Make Jerusalem a All the Nations That Come Against Israel Shall Be Destroyed)

SIGN #40 - Zechariah 14 (For I Will Gather All Nations Against Jerusalem to Battle...)

Keywords
fake newsjesusend timesrevelationcernlocustquantum dotklaus schwabyuval noah harariclay clarkcbdcthrivetimetime to free americawarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcequante mark of the beast
