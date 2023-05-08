ISLAM and LAW: How To Approach Your Muslim Friends with Tony Gurule

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 59:
Did you realize that there are 1.3 billion Muslims around the world? Have you ever considered that we are not all praying to the same God? It may seem like we are all focused on a creator, but it is important to recognize the differences in order not to be fooled by counterfeits. Join us as we discuss how to reach out to your Muslim friends and family members and point them to Christ.
Music Intro:
Jericho by Ziv Moran from Hourglass
https://artlist.io/song/43556/jericho
*****************************************************************
How to reach Tony:
https://www.radicaltruth.net/
***************************************************************
Living Into The Truth Ministries Information:
You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:
Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org
Video Channel:
Rumble: KCMinistries
Bitchute: FaithandCulture
Brighteon: Faith and Culture Show
Social Media:
Spreely: http://spreely.com/FaithandCulture
Gettr: @LITT_Ministries
Telegram: @LITT_Ministries
Instagram: @littministries
TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries
Donations: https://www.livingintothetruth.org/shop
Partners:
Protect yourself and your family from harmful radiation:
Redemption Shield - https://redemptionshield.com?sca_ref=2774009.SXeXz2S89M
PRAYER: (Coming In May 2023)
Join my YouTube prayer channel – “Be Still”
https://www.youtube.com/@bestill_Mark4.39
*****************************************************************
Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. It is to our understanding that this represents a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Law. In accordance with the Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html . Any use of copyrighted material from or in this video that goes beyond fair use must be obtained from the copyright owner.