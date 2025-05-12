TV STAR CUT TO PIECES BY VAX INDUCED CANCER

5 March 2025 - Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals she is cancer free in emotional update - after gruelling chemotherapy and mastectomy

By AMELIA WYNNE FOR MAILONLINE

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has revealed that she is now cancer free in a huge health update.





The actress, 42, who is best known for playing Becca Dean in the Channel 4 soap from 2001 to 2007, was told by doctors in June that she had stage two breast cancer.





Last December she told how she had just finished five months of chemotherapy - describing the process as 'major'. She also had a mastectomy.





And on Wednesday she shared a new Instagram post saying that she was cancer-free and 'couldn't believe it'.





She penned in the caption: 'I wanted to update you all. I'm on to my final week of radio therapy which should mark the end my active treatment - I hope and pray for good.





'I had my mastectomy in January which was thankfully a success and has healed really well, it proved that my chemo had worked. As I sit here right now, I'm free from Cancer. I can't even believe it.





'I have the most incredible team at CUH and I'm so grateful for every single one of them. The nurses who have given me compassion, time and space to share and talk about my experience of a very challenging treatment pathway… One that although we thank god exists, is not only a lot for the body to process but an awful lot to process mentally and emotionally.'





The actress continued: 'My consultants - golly, to be surrounded by such excellence. We used to joke on TV sets when we all started to take ourselves a bit too seriously 'come on guys, we're not curing cancer here.'





'Well these incredible men and women dedicate their lives to doing just that, at least that is what they hope for, for all of us. I hope one day their dreams are realised for everyone touched by this.





'Another shout out for Stef in the Dunmanway who makes tea for all the chemo patients... thank you for taking time to know us as we pass through the clinic week after week. You make an incredible difference to a lonely journey, as do all the onc nurses who are not only incredible but the hand holds, the tears, the laughs and the kindness will never be forgotten.'





Ali continued, saying that it feels 'unreal' to have been told she's cancer free after the 'shock diagnosis.'





She explained: 'To be coming out of the other side of this feels unreal, after the shock of a diagnosis it's hard to let in the light and believe that it might just be ok. The road back to my life won't be a linear one… and I will share with you as always, as much of my truth of this experience as I can.





'I am so, so grateful for all of your support. People with cancer, experiencing cancer treatment need love. Full stop. Unconditional, arms around you love and support. I've really felt that from you all, also in my day to day life… from the most unexpected of places. When it's dark, look for stars.'





In December Ali marked the end of five months of chemotherapy treatment amid her breast cancer battle.





Updating fans, Ali revealed that she had completed five months of chemo - describing the process as 'major'.





She was flooded with messages of support from fans, co-stars and celebrity pals alike, as she said their kindness 'gets her through'.





Sharing a sweet video of her and husband David O'Mahony, Ali said: 'I got to ring [the tiny little bell I stole from my kid's music box as they don't do the [bell] thing here in Ireland] after five months of chemotherapy. I'm still halfway through this last cycle, so much still to process on every level.





'Chemo is major. The oncology nursing team at the Dunmanway CUH are INCREDIBLE, I said to them as I left… it's not that I never want to see them again because I love them all so much, I just hope the next time I do we all have a glass of Prosecco in our hands raising money and awareness for all their incredible work.

Ali Bastian

May 11, 2021

Had my second vaccine this morning. So very grateful ❤️🌈

