Nazo Puyo (1993, Game Gear)

Nazo Puyo ("Riddle Puyo") is a puzzle game developed by Compile and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan, and only as a bundle with a special edition of the Game Gear. The game also came out for PC-98 and 3DS.

Nazo Puyo is a spin-off to the Puyo Puyo series (which in terms is a spin-off to Madou Monogatari). It has the same game mechanic as Puyo Puyo, but instead of playing in endless mode or against an opponent, the game consists of a series of pre-set Puyo Puyo games where you have to fullfil a certain task, like making a certain number of Puyos disappear at once or make all Puyo of a certain colour disappear at once. Each of these puzzles has a fixed sequence of Puyos dropping and you need to find out how to place them in order to fulfill the task. Every puzzle can be accessed with a password. The game also has an editor for your own puzzles.