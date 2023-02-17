© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28lihva9d9
02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 85: LeeAnn Shan is the daughter of Shan Weijian, a top Chinese spy at the core of the CCP’s espionage network in the United States. Shan donated a huge endowment to UMBC to help his daughter study there. The NFSC’s protest against LeeAnn Shan is met with all-out suppression by UMBC which uses hooligans, police, and media hit pieces to force the protesters to leave the campus.
02/13/2023 对邪恶说不 第85天：LeeAnn Shan是单伟建的女儿，而单伟建是中共国顶级间谍，是中共在美国的间谍网络的核心人物。为了让他的女儿到马里兰大学巴尔的摩郡分校学习，单伟建给该校捐赠了巨额款项。新中国联邦对LeeAnn Shan的抗议遭到该校的全面打压，他们利用流氓，警察和媒体的抹黑文章迫使抗议者离开校园。