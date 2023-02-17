BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 85: LeeAnn Shan is the daughter of Shan Weijian, a top Chinese spy at the core of the CCP’s espionage network in the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
55 views • 02/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28lihva9d9

02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 85: LeeAnn Shan is the daughter of Shan Weijian, a top Chinese spy at the core of the CCP’s espionage network in the United States. Shan donated a huge endowment to UMBC to help his daughter study there. The NFSC’s protest against LeeAnn Shan is met with all-out suppression by UMBC which uses hooligans, police, and media hit pieces to force the protesters to leave the campus.


02/13/2023 对邪恶说不 第85天：LeeAnn Shan是单伟建的女儿，而单伟建是中共国顶级间谍，是中共在美国的间谍网络的核心人物。为了让他的女儿到马里兰大学巴尔的摩郡分校学习，单伟建给该校捐赠了巨额款项。新中国联邦对LeeAnn Shan的抗议遭到该校的全面打压，他们利用流氓，警察和媒体的抹黑文章迫使抗议者离开校园。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
