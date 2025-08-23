© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"While the Western world pushes for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, China is seeking to establish themselves as the head of the world order by 2049."
"The Western world is responsible for roughly 27% of global emissions, which is less than China alone."
"As long as China continues to push forward with economic expansion, all efforts made by the Western world to reduce CO₂ will be nullified." 🎯
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
