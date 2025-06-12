More Than A Human Can Bear | TRT World

More Than A Human Can Bear” exposes Israel’s brutal, systematic sexual violence against Palestinian women—a weapon of war since 1948. From forced nudity at checkpoints to rape in interrogation rooms, Zionist forces exploit legal loopholes and cultural stigma to silence victims. Female interrogators, often with clear ethnic ties to Israel’s elite, escalate the cruelty, crushing women under high heels while male soldiers orchestrate familial humiliation. Hebron’s tribal leaders, pressured into complicity, shame victims into silence—exactly as intended. The UN’s toothless condemnations change nothing while Jewish-dominated media obscures the truth. This isn’t just occupation; it’s ethnic sadism, perfected under Netanyahu’s regime. Watch the full exposé—before it’s memory-holed.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

🔗 All Credit To TRT World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDoAd6TUCLk

🔗 TRT World WebSite: https://www.trtworld.com/

🔗 “More than a human can bear”: Israel’s systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence since October 2023: https://www.un.org/unispal/document/report-of-commisison-of-inquiry-opt-13march2025/

