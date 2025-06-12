BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
More Than A Human Can Bear | TRT World
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
1
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
175 views • 3 months ago

More Than A Human Can Bear” exposes Israel’s brutal, systematic sexual violence against Palestinian women—a weapon of war since 1948. From forced nudity at checkpoints to rape in interrogation rooms, Zionist forces exploit legal loopholes and cultural stigma to silence victims. Female interrogators, often with clear ethnic ties to Israel’s elite, escalate the cruelty, crushing women under high heels while male soldiers orchestrate familial humiliation. Hebron’s tribal leaders, pressured into complicity, shame victims into silence—exactly as intended. The UN’s toothless condemnations change nothing while Jewish-dominated media obscures the truth. This isn’t just occupation; it’s ethnic sadism, perfected under Netanyahu’s regime. Watch the full exposé—before it’s memory-holed.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

...............

🔗 All Credit To TRT World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDoAd6TUCLk

🔗 TRT World WebSite: https://www.trtworld.com/

...............

🔗 “More than a human can bear”: Israel’s systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence since October 2023: https://www.un.org/unispal/document/report-of-commisison-of-inquiry-opt-13march2025/

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
netanyahuwar crimesjewish powersynagogue of satanpalestinian womentrt worldisrael exposedzionist crimesun hypocrisy
